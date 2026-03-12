We all want reliable, cheap and clean energy. Theoretically renewables provide that. Currently they generate about 45% of UK needs. But the generation is variable. No solar at night and nothing at all in what the Germans call a “dunkelflaute”; those periods of dull windless winter weather (think Beast from the East). Biomass may compensate but isn’t as green as it is cracked up to be. Experience with quite a big battery on a dairy farm is that it is really helpful balancing generation and consumption, but the battery capacity required to take the whole population through a two week dunkelflaute is impossibly huge. The gorgeous spring and summer of last year were great for solar generation; the autumn and winter far less so.