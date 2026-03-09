There is a danger when those in power, or those aspiring for it, place hard numbers such as having half of the population of Wales speaking Cymraeg by 2050. As the old saying goes, you can lead a horse to water, but you can't make him drink it. You can force Welsh down people's throats, but you can't make them speak it. It has to come from within, as a source of pride, a common cultural denominator that sits alongside distinctive pillars of culture such as history, food, music, literature, and sporting prowess - that forward pass aside.