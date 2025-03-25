I wrote my dissertation on Universal Basic Income (UBI). The idea is that every citizen receives a basic amount of money and can top it up with work. For those able to work only a few hours a week or intermittently due to their health condition, this scheme is ideal. The resentful neighbours would receive it too. It frees people to work as little or as much as they want or feel able to do. Very disabled citizens and pensioners receive more. I believe this system would get more people into work, studying or on training courses as long as the level of UBI is low enough to act as an incentive. It would be paid for out of taxation, at better graduated bands than is currently the case. With Universal Credit, for every extra pound earned you lose 55p.