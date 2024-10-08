The Irish Sea is home to a diverse number of species, hence Special Areas of Conservation off the coast of Wales too. Pollution won’t stay near Cumbria. Seismic testing affects species over a very wide area. Nuclear waste cannot be wished away. That’s why we need some honesty from Labour, Tories, Lib Dems and Plaid who all argue that nuclear power is vital to get us out of the climate emergency hole.What they really want to promise us is that we can carry on consuming electricity in even greater quantities and that nuclear power is clean. They mean that it produces no carbon dioxide as a by-product of the reaction process, but they fail to tell you how much carbon dioxide is emitted in the construction of the power station, the transport and the decommissioning. And none of them want to answer my question as to how they will deal with the waste. Do they support the big nuclear dump under the Irish Sea?