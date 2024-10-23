A resilient environment has its countryside managed in ways where farmers are supported to move away from oil-dependent practices such as chucking artificial fertilisers on their fields and importing animal feeds, where they improve soils to hold onto nutrients and store carbon dioxide. Peatlands would be restored, new woodlands created, rivers and seas cleaned so that fish stocks return to sustainable levels. The COP16 meeting on biodiversity in Colombia this week is another chance for the UK to reset its policies for reaching 30 percent of land and sea to be protected by 2030.