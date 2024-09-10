These memories have led me to reflect on Carol Kovacs, the Romanian found dead in Aberystwyth Harbour, who’d been living in a tent on Tanybwlch beach. I didn’t know him but he was often on my bus. My sadness turns to anger when I consider how vulnerable people are let down by those who are paid to help. Sir Martin Moore-Bick said, “those who lived in the tower were badly failed over a number of years and in a number of different ways by those who were responsible for ensuring the safety of the building and its occupants.” The survivors were treated with total contempt afterwards, unsuitably housed, as if they were a nuisance.