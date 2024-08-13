There are campaigners imprisoned for protesting peacefully, activists against climate breakdown from Just Stop Oil. The Whole Truth Five have each been jailed for 4-5 years. The judge refused to let the protesters explain in court why they took the action they did. And the Heathrow 13, three of them from Machynlleth, faced jail for their protest with Plane Stupid. All brave individuals but none of them violent. And yet I ask if their sacrifices have been in vain as climate change is still rattling along at an alarming rate and most people still fly willy-nilly without a single thought for the future of Mother Earth.