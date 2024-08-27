The saying, we are all part of the problem, therefore we are all part of the solution, demands we ask questions of ourselves and therefore that we stop doing things that are bad for the planet. No matter how the organisers of Rali Ceredigion dress up their environmental policies, a rally is a polluting event with participants travelling from all corners of the planet to show off their prowess behind the wheel of a souped-up car. The rally organisers use green language; yes, greenwashing is easy, but a rally can’t be green. They claim to be ‘committed to protecting the local and global environment by conducting our activities in a way which provides for a sustainable future for our sport, without unnecessary compromise of the environment.’ Note the word, ‘unnecessary’. They further claim to, ‘Promote sustainability’, ‘Evaluate the wider impacts’, ’Educate our teams, competitors, officials and volunteers about environmentally responsible behaviours’, all wishy washy language. They promise to deal with rubbish and go paperless and recycle of course, as if that makes up for all the damage caused. Driving 150 cars at speed along our rural roads, while many residents are told ‘you will be unable to leave your property whilst the stage is “live”’ is unacceptable.