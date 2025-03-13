Mach Maethon’s work to tackle the enormous problems caused by bad diets is fantastic. The almost £100k funding the Machynlleth organisation has received for their Grow, Cook, Eat Together project is money well spent. Changing habits, especially dietary addictions to ultra-processed foods, needs tackling urgently. Community projects like Edible Mach form part of the solution. How about our legislators? MS Jenny Rathbone told the Senedd, “The food industry spends billions promoting our disastrous diets and we have to use the power of community to fight back.” Yes Jenny, but how about using the power invested in the Senedd? We don’t vote for you to just talk; we want you to advance policies that curb the power of those food industries. You also have the power to tackle health inequalities, education provision and poor housing.