Here’s another one, the women of Greenham Common. And it started with walking. In 1981 a few women walked from Wales, gathering more as they headed for the American airbase at Greenham Common outside Newbury. There were 96 nuclear cruise missiles stationed there. The women camped outside the base for years. Their numbers grew. At first they were vilified in the media. It was argued that mothers shouldn’t leave their children behind to sit in a dirty camp by the main road. Of course over the millennia men have left their families to go off to war where many of them have experienced far greater hardships than the Greenham women.