In the Manweb area, where some of the poorest people in Britain live, this daily charge will rise next month from 67.65p to 69.95p, to nearly £60 a quarter. So, shiver as you will, they’ll come knocking for your 60 quid, or £240 a year; plus 27.72p a unit. Both elements are the priciest anywhere in Britain. Rural Wales MPs, let alone the Welsh government, should be shouting from the rooftops about this unfairness. They aren’t.