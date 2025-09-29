I also found myself reflecting on the author’s assertion that he will keep on singing because he would love to see lots of people coming to faith but that all depends on what God does for that is His work. I believe the author was both right and wrong when he said that because the New Testament shows us that when we are trying to figure out why some people respond positively but others do not, we are faced with a paradox: it is ‘God’s work’ but it is also down to us.