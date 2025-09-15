Thousands of children across Wales are going to bed in a place which they cannot call home.
At worst, they will be sharing a single hotel, hostel or bed and breakfast room with their family with limited access to essentials like being able to cook or do laundry.
At best they might have their own front door and a whole house to themselves, but there will be constant uncertainty about when the next move will be.
Just living as a family and doing the things which others will take for granted can all be extremely challenging. A life living in the limbo of temporary accommodation means uncertainty, a lack of space and privacy, and challenges in just simply enjoying life together.
Even accommodation which has been designed for the support needs of families, such as hostels and refuges, can have its limitations when temporary stays last for months or even years.
Quite simply, Governments across Wales are failing to create social housing or to provide conditions that allow for the critical homes to be built.
Statistics show that the number of homeless families living in the worst conditions are reducing, but there is still more work to do. Regulations are not being met or enforced, and the expectations set out in those regulations are not of a high enough standard.
It is a national shame.
This week, we highlight the critical situation in Ceredigion. Sadly, the situation is reflected across Wales. And while it’s fine to demand action on language rights and second homes, putting a roof over young peoples’ heads is critical.
Sadly too, not enough is being spent to make sure that what social housing that is is place is actually habitable – free of damp and spores.
It’s a broken system that will remain in place until at least sensitive, proactive thinking is employed to provide a protective, supportive place for homeless families to have as normal a life as possible. These include simply but impactful measures such as prohibiting the use of hazardous accommodation, providing cots and free travel passes.
Better that than providing high salaries to the heads of social housing providers who sleep comfortably each night.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.