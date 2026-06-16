Local politicians is an interesting category. Ceredigion’s councillors have been heavily criticised over the years for taking too much pay and not delivering for the people who pay them. We are right to demand bangs for our bucks, not accept that officers at the council make the decisions while the councillors simply nod. Do we call Senedd members local? The three Plaid members who represent us and live amongst us have promised all sorts of things. Their language during the Senedd Elections has frequently been full of obfuscation and prevarication. Take the pylons issue. They blithely told us that they will bury cables underground that are under 132kV. What they didn’t tell you is that the Senedd has no responsibility for cables over 132kV. So we can expect plenty of pylons to be going up but it will be Westminster that gets the blame.