Both as a player and a manager, Sir Gareth Southgate came within touching distance of footballing immortality. Maybe he is too decent and lacks a killer instinct. But he strikes me as being a really sound bloke and a deep thinker too. If you didn’t see “Changing the Game for Young Men” catch it on BBC i player. Sir Gareth highlighted the vacuum our society has created in the lives of boys and young men, and the consequences of this. Instead of optimising this critical human resource we are turning it into a toxic problem. That’s mad!