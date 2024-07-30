Many countries have approached the illegal drug problem in different ways. I grew up in the Netherlands and witnessed the use of a plethora of drugs. That country, seen by many as soft on drugs, has laws that are confusing and contradictory. It’s a mix of legalities and decriminalisation. Possession of cannabis is tolerated, legally sold in Coffee Shops, but growing cannabis on a large scale is prohibited and many are prosecuted. The Netherlands attracts many drug tourists, especially to Amsterdam, where instead of enjoying the canals, you’re treated to the smell of skunk at every corner. And the problem with heroin and cocaine hasn’t disappeared. The links to organised crime from people-smuggling to gun crime has to be acknowledged.