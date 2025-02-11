The Board was concerned for the population of parts of Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire but how about those travelling from Ceredigion, Powys and Gwynedd? The main concern for patients wasn’t where exactly in Pembrokeshire this new hospital would be sited but the ‘repurposing’ of Withybush and Glangwili. Protests against this started in 2018 but became loud in 2022. I went along to this next consultation in the Morlan Centre with another friend who, like me, is entirely dependent on bus transport. We talked to staff who were courteous and listened. The transport manager admitted that transport is tricky. That hadn’t stopped the following conclusion of the 2018 consultation on travel to the new hospital. “We want to bring care closer to home and reduce unnecessary hospital admissions.” Care would also be provided “from more local hospitals.” How do the people of Tregaron feel about that statement? The report goes on to argue for “prioritisation for active travel. This means we want to make it as easy as possible … to walk or cycle to the hospital.” Plus public transport in preference to a private car. Hang on, what public transport from the northerly direction!