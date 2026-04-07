I think Keir Starmer’s message is wrong and Sir Howard Davies’s correct. Painting a Churchillian picture of himself at the helm of a ship making sure we get to shore safely, the prime Minister isn’t telling us the truth. When nations start to fight over resources, and don’t kid yourselves that Trump is in the slightest bit interested in the people of Iran, it’s a sure sign that there are shortages or that a shortage is being created because someone can control the flow. Trump wishes to control that flow. He is a world class bully who wants all of us to dance to his tune. First of all he started with high tariffs on those countries he wished to punish, then he decided he wanted to rule Canada and Greenland, next he simply carried out a coup in Venezuela, he has blocked supplies to Cuba, he’s like a yo-yo in his dealings with Ukraine, in fact he’s even happy for Russia to enjoy high oil prices at the moment, never mind the effect on its beleaguered neighbour, and now he is destroying Iran together with his Israeli mate Netanyahu.