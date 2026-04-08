Plaid seem to be quietly confident. Some in Reform are “measuring up the curtains”. And Zack Polanski reckons that he and his Green Party are going to be “Kingmaker”. Now, all of them could be right, although a word of warning; Neil Kinnock (1992) and Ed Miliband (2015) were measuring up the curtains for No 10, and the electorate (very wisely) gave them their comeuppance! There is only one poll that counts, as they say.