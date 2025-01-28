It’s not just the US that’s happy to destroy the environment to “be a rich nation.” In the UK, policies are being pursued that got us into the deep waters of climate breakdown in the first place, namely economic growth, people having more and the rest of the planet can hang. After all its greenwashing language during the election campaign, the Labour Government is showing its true colour. They’re determined to give the green light to airport expansion in the South East. They promised to clean up rivers, rightly blaming water companies for dumping sewage but totally ignoring the contribution to pollution made by the hundreds of massive chicken farms in the catchment area of the Wye and the Severn. On 9 January, Steve Reed, the Environment Secretary said, “We will speed up the [planning] system so you can grow and diversify your farm business, such as chicken producers who need a larger shed to increase the amount of food they produce.” Farming and planning are both devolved matters but the message sent by the UK Government is clear, do what you need to do as long as it produces economic growth. Will Labour in Wales follow sheep-like?