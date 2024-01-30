This has to be an encouraging development given all we’ve seen happening over the past half century or so. I reckon it’s really exciting too, because I know what can happen when someone has a genuine encounter with God. I have witnessed the liberating effects of forgiveness for example as people have discovered that God is willing to wipe the slate clean and give us a completely new start. Jesus called it a new birth! I have had the privilege of seeing shattered relationships restored, and as we all know reconciliation can make such a difference to our lives.