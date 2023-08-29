For Croatia’s tiny evangelical population, the war and its tragic consequences were both a challenge and a God-given opportunity to do something positive, and they certainly did just that. Ladislav and Melanija exemplified this kind of missionary zeal and sought to do whatever they could to care for others, even though that meant remaining in a front-line town with all that implied. On one occasion for example Ladislav persuaded a group of Croatian soldiers to leave their hurriedly constructed bunker and take shelter in the church building close to it. An artillery shell blew that bunker to pieces very soon after they did.