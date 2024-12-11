Some companies see journalism purely as a business. These happen to be the companies that own social media platforms. But journalism is a protected sector in democratic societies. Objective reporting adheres to public interest and freedom of speech rights. This means that companies like Meta (who owns Instagram and Facebook) cannot violate these rights without legal and financial consequences. Since their main concern is profit, they are unlikely to directly prevent journalists from using their platforms for objective reporting, although we must keep our guard up. The ethos of journalism and the potential for accountability often goes against these companies’ interests.