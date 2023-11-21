And so this last Remembrance Day should have offered another chance to mull over and to teach our children of the cruel dues paid for liberal democracy. Cherished freedoms of speech, thought, expression, long-held rights to criticise and protest do not come cheap. For let us never forget that the Second World War was not a fight to save Britain, the Second World War was a fight to save an established British way of life. Doubtless Britain would have continued to exist had the fight been lost, but only as a German dependency. So, let us never forget that the Second World War was a fight to save Britain from the Nazis in particular and to defeat fascism more generally. As such, Remembrance Sunday should continue to signify and reaffirm the long, continuing, and bloody fight against racism and intolerance.