As our group moved round the country, we all had different experiences. I conquered my fear of water vessels by sitting at the front of a six-person dinghy going up the river. Relishing the tranquillity and the extraordinary array of wildlife, cayman, crocodiles, herons and pelicans perched high on trees; the peace broken by the sound and antics of the howler and squirrel monkeys. If you were really lucky you could just about see the shy and elusive sloth.