How too much money is wasted by Ceredigion council

I agree that too much money is wasted by Ceredigion County Council buying a wind turbine for Canolfan Rheidol, which turned out to be a waste of our money; or employing consultants which apparently cost in the region of £2 million. Why can’t the county employ the right people to carry out these expensive surveys — again, our money. Or paying £600,000 buying land in Cardigan when we get informed the county’s “skint”.