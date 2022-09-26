How too much money is wasted by Ceredigion council
Editor,
t’s been interesting to read the many comments regarding the Dirty old town Special reports carried by Cambrian News. It was interesting that there was so much reaction from readers who support the recent letter from a cherished visitor (Cambrian News, 7 September).
I agree that too much money is wasted by Ceredigion County Council buying a wind turbine for Canolfan Rheidol, which turned out to be a waste of our money; or employing consultants which apparently cost in the region of £2 million. Why can’t the county employ the right people to carry out these expensive surveys — again, our money. Or paying £600,000 buying land in Cardigan when we get informed the county’s “skint”.
Then I pick up on Patrick Norrington Davies (Letters, 21 September) bringing to our attention that the total cost of 15 senior employees is in the region of £1.3 million. If we’re paying that much, why do we need consultants?
Can it be because if the consultation goes pear-shaped, the consultants will get the blame — and not senior officers?
I would also agree with Patrick’s comment that we should employ more workers and employ the managers that would greatly improve the cleanliness of our lovely town.
I must congratulate Councillor Carl Worrall (‘I can’t speak to council officers’, Cambrian News, 21 September) for speaking out for us all on the state of Aberystwyth.
Ray Blackburne, Penparcau
