Now I have no idea how many people you know or who are living around you feel lonely. Quite a few it would seem according to recent research conducted by Ipsos, in partnership with Sky News. It shows that more than one in three Britons feel lonely, including almost six in 10 aged 18 to 24. Figures like that could very easily tempt us to despair, which is why Mother Theresa’s advice is so helpful: “Never worry about numbers. Help one person at a time and always start with the person nearest you.”