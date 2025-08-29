Thankfully though, God never gets things wrong. Given that we need to remember that everyone of us, even the most powerful leaders and military personnel will have to stand before Him to give an account for the way we have behaved and that is fearful prospect as ‘Woodbine Willy’ the famous World War One padre understood so well. He summed it up in these memorable words “And boys, I’d rather be frizzled up in the flames of a burning ’ell than stand and look into ’is face and ’ear ’is voice say “Well”.