Oh, how exhilarating it all is as, with rapt attention, we watch 5G - the virtual equivalent of a winning Newmarket thoroughbred - steam past those former favourites, the once glorious, now fading, 4G and 3G. Our gratitude knows no bounds as 5G lays out for us the prospect of download speeds up to 100 times faster than its forerunner. How irresistible is that? And with it a box of promises for which none but the technologically primitive would be other than eternally grateful: namely, a claimed revolutionising of everyday lives, of industries and of public services. Oh, and the enabling of driverless cars. And how could we live without them?