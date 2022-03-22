Keeping a watchful eye on our police

Editor,

I write to you in response to a letter (Why do we vote for Police and Crime Commissioners? Cambrian News, 17 Feb.) to provide some clarity on the role and responsibilities of Police and Crime Commissioners and Chief Constables.

I was re-elected to the role of the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner in May 2021, with the new Police and Crime Commissioners’ term beginning on Thursday 13 May 2021.The principal obligations of a police and crime commissioner are to secure the maintenance of the police force, by setting the budget; to secure that the police force is efficient and effective; to hold the chief constable to account for the exercise of his functions and the functions of the persons under his direction and control, namely the police force of which he is chief constable; and to establish a police and crime plan, to which the chief constable must have regard.

I appointed Dr. Richard Lewis to the role of Chief Constable in July 2021 following a robust and transparent recruitment process that involved key stakeholders. At the time, Dr Richard Lewis was the Chief Constable of Cleveland Police. He started in his new role as Dyfed-Powys Police Chief Constable in December 2021.

As the Police and Crime Commissioner, I am responsible for “monitoring all complaints made against officers and staff, whilst having responsibility for complaints against the Chief Constable (Policing Protocol Order 2011)”.

As noted in my new Police and Crime Plan, I am committed to representing and engaging fully with communities and will act as the voice of the public on all police and crime matters. I welcome any opportunities to engage with communities, and can be contacted through my Office on [email protected] / 01267 226440.

I hope the above provides some clarity of the role of the Police and Crime Commissioner and the Chief Constable for Dyfed-Powys Police.

Dafydd Llywelyn