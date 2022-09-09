Let us not be told we Welsh are not welcoming

Prof Nathan Abrams, an award-winning learner from London, says he feels like an outsider despite living in Wales for sixteen years and learning Welsh. Prof Abrams suggests he has not been allowed to feel like a Welshman: “I speak Welsh, the children speak Welsh, but I don’t come from the area”. Prof Abrams believes it is difficult to feel Welsh when not fitting into certain categories, asking, “what is identity in Welsh? speaking the language, coming from Wales, going to chapel, being a Christian?”. Prof Abrams concludes that Welsh speakers should do more to help immigrants belong, suggesting, “the community isn’t making an effort to open the doors to people like us, because I haven’t married someone from Wales”.