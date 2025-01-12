I am no fan of ‘Mar-a-Lago Man’ and my unease was only intensified when I reflected on his response to the January 1 killings with one commentator suggesting it flunked three important tests, namely accuracy, decency and credibility, and in true Trumpian fashion he insisted he was right even after it became clear that the accused was not an immigrant but an army veteran from Texas! His latest destabilising comments on Greenland, Panama and Canada have not given me any reason to change my mind either. In fact, the very reverse is true.