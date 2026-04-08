This is clearly disappointing for all of us who are longing to see people coming to faith, but I have to admit that I found both YouGov’s and the Bible Society’s honesty refreshing, living as we do in a world of spin, fake news and entrenched mindsets. Refreshing, but not surprising though because the church should never seek to defend anything but the truth, given its calling to follow the One who claimed to be ‘The Way, The Truth and The Life’.