Right-wing tabloids paint a picture of vast numbers of parasitic asylum seekers living a life of hotel luxury. In reality, there are about 30,000 people housed in asylum hotels – roughly the same number of people as the population of Aberystwyth in term time. Rooms are often small and shared by multiple individuals or families, lacking privacy. Food quality is often poor. You are not allowed to work. Asylum seekers feel isolated, families are sometimes split up. You are not eligible for Universal Credit but receive an allowance of £9.95 per week, or £49.18 if you are not provided with meals. Nobody wants asylum hotels to continue. It is government policy to close all of them by 2029 while refugee organisations have presented plans to close them more quickly.