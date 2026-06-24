Locally, Ceredigion has declined from 65.1 per cent Welsh-speaking in 1981 to 45.3 per cent in 2021. Carmarthenshire fell from 59.2 per cent to just 39.9 per cent and Gwynedd from 76.2 per cent to 64.4% per cent over the same period. Powys fell from 21.0 per cent to 16.4 per cent, though parts of Montgomeryshire have been among the fastest-declining Welsh-speaking communities in Wales.