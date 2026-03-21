Mabon ap Gwynfor, Gwynedd Maldwyn front-runner at the May election, and more than likely the next health secretary, would do himself, Plaid Cymru and this long-time discriminated against wedge of rural Wales a favour by accepting the reality that it is specific guarantees, not indistinct grand plans, that yield votes. Having ingested that fact, he must commit to a course of action that he should by now, so close to the election, recognise as representing an unrivalled claim to social/health justice.