There are in fairness some good signs (at least to those of us who actually want decent healthcare). Many of us have had the experience of an old and much loved car coming to the end of its life. We finally accept that it is beyond economic repair, and change it for a newer model. It can’t be any great surprise that a 1948 model of healthcare isn’t really working in 2024. Many of the treatments we take for granted today, weren’t even dreamt of back then.