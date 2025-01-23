I don’t have a figure for Ceredigion, but across England and Wales one pound in every four pounds of council tax is going on staff pensions. If we finance that by overtaxing business then the symbiotic relationship is dead. Currently tourism and hospitality seem to be under the local cosh. In 2023, visitor numbers to Wales were down by 13 per cent compared to 2019 with revenues down by 11 per cent. Mind you, that is still a vital £458 million coming into Wales directly with a good deal more secondary spending. I appreciate that there is a downside to tourism, but we do need the golden eggs from this particular goose.