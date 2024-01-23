What should feel ironic to Patrick is that long before policies of multiculturalism, Britain was always an exemplar of a multicultural nation. From the early Neolithic influx of the east European Beaker people, Romans, Vikings, et al, each wave of new people brought with them not only their spiritual and material cultures, their tastes and wares, but also the ideas that laid the bedrock for British society. Look around - observe the unlikely but dazzling variety of physical features, languages, cultures, and traditions. To describe this multicultural nation we inhabit as a failed project undermines the United Kingdom by disregarding the very foundations of our national identity - not least, ignores the distinct but complementary cultures of Welsh, of Scottish, of Irish, and of the English.