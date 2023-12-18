Maybe it was the heat from the 400,000 or so Welsh drivers who say they’ve had it up to here with the new 20mph speed limits introduced across Wales in September.
Or maybe it’s the fact that National Health Services across much of this country are a shambles, and cancer treatment targets introduced by the Senedd are getting worse — not better.
Could it have been the reality that bus and train services in this country are atrocious, and that for a government that is supposedly committed to reducing our carbon footprint, it takes all day to get from one end of Wales to the other to Cardiff to complain about those abysmal services?
Or maybe it’s the deep financial hole that the Welsh Government is facing now — almost £1 billion and counting — putting enormous pressure on every government department, every local authority, every level of service, and every one employed by the government of Wales. And yes, all of us who rely on it across every spectrum of society.
Yes, Mr Drakeford, it’s not hard to see why you’ve decided to step down from the office of First Minister.
Even the support of Plaid Cymru for your Labour members hasn’t been enough to straighten out the mess you party has created and exacerbated.
Sure, your Senedd hasn’t the powers it needs to be fully independent on fiscal terms. Heck, it hasn’t even the power to declare St David’s Day a national holiday for all the people of Wales.
You certainly deserve credit for the way you led this nation through the coronavirus pandemic. You were a figure of stability and a voice of reason — the complete opposition of the clown that was in office in Downing Street with his sweary staff members as pissed as mules
You came to the office in 2018 as a former academic virtually unknown outside Wales. At heart you were a left-winder who supported Jeremy Corbyn and vowed to follow “radical socialist traditions” as first minister in the style of Aneurin Bevan and Michael Foot.
You did not.
That Wales is in such a perilous financial state speaks volumes of your tenure. That our NHS is a shambles is your legacy.
We wish you well in retirement. It is time.