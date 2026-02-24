Out of the £14bn of your money for your trains, Transport for Wales, the UK and Welsh Governments have set aside a sum of between £50m and £150m - you do the maths. But TfW’s shiny 32-page document entitled Today, Tomorrow, Together: A vision for rail across Wales and the Borders says this about the Cambrian Line: “Investment in track and signalling will allow us to make it easier to prevent or recover from any disruption on the single-track sections in Mid Wales. Longer term opportunities include building more stations along the line. £50m - £150m.”