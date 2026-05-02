If, for some reason, you missed one deadline, there was heck to pay. Missing the ‘first British Columbia’ deadline, for example, by 10 minutes meant the truck taking the papers to provincial capital Victoria on Vancouver Island would miss the last ferry. Then you would have to weigh one paper, multiply that by 10,000 and use an air freight express plane to fly the papers out. And back in Toronto there’d be a lot of stuff flying too! (It only happened to me once, a sudden power blackout that shut down most of Ontario).