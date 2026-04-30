IN an earlier ‘Good Word’ I highlighted Archbishop Ettore Balestrero’s warning that even in some Western societies, freedom of religion is increasingly being challenged by legal and cultural pressures that are limiting the public expression of Christian beliefs.
It would appear that we don’t have to look far for evidence to support his thesis either because I’ve come across several stories in the Christian press recently that appear to do so.
I’ll start with the case of retired Pastor Clive Johnston. According to one Christian source Pastor Johnston is being prosecuted for preaching during an open-air service on the fringes of a buffer zone on the other side of a dual carriageway from Coleraine’s Causeway Hospital. Crucially it’s claimed that there was no mention of abortion during the preaching and there were no abortion placards or banners either.
If this is true, it could be seen as a serious attack on our freedom of speech and I can’t wait to see what the judge makes of it. Even former Cabinet Minister Jacob Rees Mogg appears to have found this troubling if he’s been reported accurately. “It is extraordinary” he said “that in a Christian country the police think it is an offence to preach the word of God outside a hospital."
In the same way I’ve read that another Christian organisation has suggested that a local council has made an “unprecedented use of public-order powers” to silence the preaching of the gospel in Colchester city centre. Local officials are alleged to have asked that church evangelists turn down the volume of their amplification, but wardens then raised concerns about the content of the preaching too, including references to judgment and hell which might distress some listeners.
Given all this, it came as no surprise to read that a recent survey conducted by the Evangelical Alliance has shown that while UK Christians can largely practise their faith openly and without legal restriction, many are increasingly concerned about a cultural shift that seems to be affecting these freedoms. I’ve certainly found a growing sensitivity around such social issues as sexuality and gender for example.
So how should Christians respond to this perceived cultural shift? I think they need to stand firm. They must continue to be faithful to the truths they hold dear and to the clear instructions they’ve been given to share their faith with everyone they can, whatever the response. They have to do it graciously of course and show loving respect to those they meet even if they disagree with one another other. They would do well to adopt a rational approach too and show that it is possible to make a powerful case for the truth of Christian gospel.
It’s crucially important that they live persuasive lives. Hypocrisy persuades no one, whereas a changed life can - and often does. Above all though, they can remain confident because Jesus has promised to build His church, full stop.
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