So how should Christians respond to this perceived cultural shift? I think they need to stand firm. They must continue to be faithful to the truths they hold dear and to the clear instructions they’ve been given to share their faith with everyone they can, whatever the response. They have to do it graciously of course and show loving respect to those they meet even if they disagree with one another other. They would do well to adopt a rational approach too and show that it is possible to make a powerful case for the truth of Christian gospel.