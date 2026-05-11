Aberystwyth Town Council is having second thoughts over whether to install the mayor elect into the mayor’s office after his record of kinky sexting was revealed by Cambrian News.
Good. But what took so long?
A motion up for debate at the town council on Tuesday night calls on overturning its previous decision.
Last week, Cambrian News detailed that Cllr Dylan Lewis-Rowland, the incoming mayor of Aberystwyth sent a vulnerable teen student steamy sex messages that included references to “spanking” and “dreaming of you”, his “secret kink” for “unfulfilled breeding”, and that he could “eat you out to help out”.
The kinky messages earned Lewis-Rowlands a formal warning from the Labour Party who deemed his sexts to be “unwanted” and “sexual in nature”.
He was set to become Mayor of Aberystwyth at a swanky civil ceremony later this month after being chosen unanimously by his fellow town councillors.
But there are second thoughts, with a “special motion” to the council reading: “to overturn the previous decision to appoint Cllr Dylan Lewis-Rowlands as Mayor-elect for 2026-27”.
Cllr Lewis-Rowland has made long excuses about what he did and why it wasn’t so bad, and how the Labour party only found reason to sanction him once.
Maybe when you’re older, Cllr Lewis-Roland, you’ll come to recognise that once is enough. And once is one time too many.
He sent kinky sex messages to a woman Cambrian News is calling Lisa. In 2021 she was a vulnerable student.
He wrote to Lisa: “Just watched someone get spanked on a film.
“Thought of you xoxoxoxoxox”
In another Snapchat message, he wrote: “We are now reaching full disclosure.
“My number 1 most secret kink is:
*drumroll*
“Love and Affection :) <3
“Joking, it’s actually probably my unfulfilled breeding kink.”
In another Snapchat message, Lewis-Rowlands commented on a photo of Lisa, saying: “I can eat you out to help out xoxoxoxoxoxoxoxox”
Lisa responded to this message with the word ‘stop’.
A complaint was made and Lewis-Rowlands was issued a formal warning from the Labour Party who found that the messages were unwanted and were sexual in nature.
You, Cllr Lewis-Rowlands, are no fit person to wear the chain of office. You’re too young. Too immature. Frankly, we wonder whether you should even be sitting in public office. Shame on you. It’s fine to want to be a civic leader and play with the big boys; another to be an immature idiot sending creepy texts to a vulnerable young woman.
The Plaid-controlled town council should do the right thing: Give the chain to someone else.
Afterall, all eyes on on Plaid. It’s now the party of Government. If it can’t keep Aber’s house in order, that’s not a great start, is it? Do the right thing.
In the meantime, Cllr Lewis-Rowlands, just go away and give yourself a good spanking.
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