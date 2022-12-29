In Ynyslas, a unique mini biosphere on the estuary of the Dyfi, moron motorcyclists have taken to dune bashing. This selfish act hastens the demise of the dune system that has developed there over millennia. Indeed, the footprints of a Bronze Age child are clear in the petrified forest there, and this newspaper is of the opinion that nameless child from some 3,000 years ago, had more sense and worldly knowledge than those who have taken to the dunes there in recent weeks.