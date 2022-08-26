No one wants to deal with our mental health crisis

During breaks in this insidious output, we then permit ourselves to be trolled with spiteful content that further demeans. For five minutes, nothing about our lives is acceptable. Not only is your scalp flaky, your skin ugly, and all your possessions rubbish, but you are an instantly terrible person if you cannot immediately donate two pounds to save this donkey, cat, dog, tiger, African child, or Ukrainian family - you would if you cared. But few can give to charity twice every 15 minutes so we are forced to ignore graphic images of intense suffering; images that until recently would have stopped the world. For I can recall the entire television-owning planet absorbing similar pictures from Ethiopia, shocked into action. I remember the instantly mobilised global response around Band Aid and then Live Aid. What chance today?