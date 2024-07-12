I never had the privilege of meeting Victor Frankl but will never forget meeting Lorraine (not her real name). Lorraine had been so badly treated that she ended up as a drug addicted prostitute by the age of 17. She was living alone in a tent in the woods, and her life was as bleak as you could get. And then it all changed because she had a dream in which she saw herself dead and this experience scared her so much that she went looking for help. Her GP suggested that she should get to know a group of local Christians he thought could be of help to her. Now she readily admitted that she didn’t want to spend time with ‘Bible bashers’ but she finally plucked up courage and followed her GP’s advice.