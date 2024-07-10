FPP makes life difficult for new parties, so congratulations to both Reform and the Greens on managing to break doors down. Some may not like those parties but it’s called democracy. It interests me that Reform did well running an almost presidential campaign, whilst the Greens did well in North Herefordshire (previously safe Tory shire seat) with a strong local effort. For those of all parties who slogged the highways and bye ways of this vast Ceredigion Preseli constituency, it leaves us wondering how best to campaign in future!