Is there hope? It is easy to find the video from February this year of a young female police officer dealing with a potentially ugly incident in Whitechapel, East London. An evangelical Christian decided to start preaching just outside a mosque, to the consternation of some young Muslim men. The hot heads were trying to whip up anger. And she just calmly pointed out that he was exercising his right to free speech (which they too enjoyed), and that if they didn’t like what he was saying they were totally free to ignore him and walk on by. When one claimed it was a Muslim Area, she explained that there is no such thing in this country.