Rhun ap Iorwerth is the first Welsh First Minister to come from north Wales, representing Bangor Conwy Môn, and previously Ynys Môn.
This is a massive change from the norm we had until now, where no First Minister had been based any further afield from Cardiff than Bridgend, unless you count Baroness Morgan of Ely’s Pembrokeshire home.
We now see unprecedented but important discussion of whether there should be an official residence for the First Minister in Cardiff.
There absolutely should be.
Every serious nation on Earth has an official residence for its leader, ranging from the White House for the US President, to the much more humble Stjórnarráðshúsið (Government House) for Iceland’s Prime Minister.
In fact, Scotland has one for its First Minister, at Bute House in Edinburgh.
Why should Wales be any different?
When a dignitary such as a UK Government minister, a foreign ambassador or another important visitor comes to Wales, why should they be greeted by a 1970s office block? We can do better than that.
I know some will say that foreign affairs are not devolved to Wales so we shouldn’t think about accommodating other nations’ representatives, but that logic simply doesn’t hold up.
Wales does not have legislative competence in foreign affairs, diplomacy or global trade, however the Welsh Government, specifically the First Minister, does carry important duties in its brief when it comes to international relations.
As an economic unit, Wales needs to frame itself as an attractive place for foreign investment, promote its material and cultural exports to the world, and raise the profile and economic prospects of our country more widely.
If a foreign political or business figure comes to Wales to meet with Welsh Government officials, they should be received somewhere that reflects a serious country. That impression could be the difference between making or breaking a business deal that could create lots of jobs and boost our struggling economy.
Any Welsh stately home wouldn’t need to be a massive, luxurious mansion. It wouldn’t need to cost millions. A nice townhouse in Cardiff is all they need.
One idea is Mansion House in Cardiff. The former residence of the Lord Mayor of Cardiff, it is owned by Cardiff Council. It was put up for sale last year, but there’s no indication that it was sold. It would be ideal. Not too big, but swanky enough to make an impression on any visitors.
Aside from that, I’m sure there are other suitable properties available, perhaps even already in the ownership of a council or governmental body. Perhaps one of Wales’ existing wealthy people could contribute. It would benefit the business world as much as the Government, after all.
I can see why this didn’t come up after successive First Ministers from the Cardiff area, but this discussion goes beyond simply having a house for the First Minister. It would be an office, a place for important meetings and events, and hopefully one day a landmark as significant as the Senedd and the Pierhead are today.
I get that many don’t want public money spent on something like this in the current economic climate, so if there really is no alternative to spending Government funds, it can wait. There are bigger fish to fry right now, so maybe this can go into the ‘nice to have’ category. However, it is still an important investment that we can’t sit on forever.
Wales is a country with serious potential, and it should look like one to the World.
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